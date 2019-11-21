UrduPoint.com
Alhamra Art Museum To Remain Open Seven Days A Week

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 04:28 PM

Alhamra Art Museum to remain open seven days a week

Alhamra Art Museum Lahore will remain open for the public throughout a week instead of five days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Alhamra Art Museum Lahore will remain open for the public throughout a week instead of five days.

According to an Alhamra spokesperson, it was decided during a meeting headed by Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Athar Ali Khan here on Thursday.

The artists whose paintings have been restored included Anna Molka Ahmed, Colin David, Moin Najmi, Ghulam Rasool, Mehmood Butt, Ahmed Shahbaz, Salima Hashmi and Mian Ijazul Hassan.

The museum was also adorned with exceptional artworks of Jamie Engineer, Merry Katrina, Kamil Khan, Mumtaz, Anna Molka Ahmed, Saeed Akhtar and Khalid Iqbal.

On this ocassion, Athar Ali Khan said the Alhamra Art Museum was an important institution, adding that around 300 artworks of 118 world-renowned artists were displayed.

The executive director said the museum would remain open for seven days a week for art lovers and learners, adding that colleges and universities had been invited to visit the museum on a regular basis for students.

The meeting also directed to organise artist talk shows and workshops at the museum for students.

The meeting was attended by Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Deputy Director Cultural Complex Naveed-ul-Hassan Bukhari, Curator Hajra Mehmood and others.

