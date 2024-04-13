Open Menu

Alhamra Eid Gala Continues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Alhamra Eid gala continues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) The Alhamra Arts Center, The Mall, is alive with the spirit of Eid-ul-Fitir, treating visitors to a three-day celebration filled with joy and entertainment.

According to a spokesperson here Saturday, families and children flocked to the center to enjoy the festivities. Among the highlights were the heartwarming distribution of Eid gifts to children, adding to the festive cheer.

Alhamra Executive Director Tariq Ali Basra emphasized the significance of the festivities in fostering a deeper connection to Pakistan's rich cultural heritage, especially among the younger generation.

He thanked the talented artists and enthusiastic participants whose contributions made the event a resounding success.

Renowned artist Haseeb Pasha, also known as Hamun Judghar, commended the Alhamra administration for creating a memorable celebration that brings the community together through the arts.

Scheduled for April 14 at 2 pm, the highlight of the festivities promises to be the enchanting children's drama "Ainak Wala Jin," offering an afternoon of enchantment and delight for all attendees.

Related Topics

Pakistan Basra April Event All

Recent Stories

Single-tier structure and high taxes: the recipe t ..

Single-tier structure and high taxes: the recipe to curb cigarette consumption

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

2 days ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

2 days ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

3 days ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

3 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

4 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan