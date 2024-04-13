Alhamra Eid Gala Continues
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) The Alhamra Arts Center, The Mall, is alive with the spirit of Eid-ul-Fitir, treating visitors to a three-day celebration filled with joy and entertainment.
According to a spokesperson here Saturday, families and children flocked to the center to enjoy the festivities. Among the highlights were the heartwarming distribution of Eid gifts to children, adding to the festive cheer.
Alhamra Executive Director Tariq Ali Basra emphasized the significance of the festivities in fostering a deeper connection to Pakistan's rich cultural heritage, especially among the younger generation.
He thanked the talented artists and enthusiastic participants whose contributions made the event a resounding success.
Renowned artist Haseeb Pasha, also known as Hamun Judghar, commended the Alhamra administration for creating a memorable celebration that brings the community together through the arts.
Scheduled for April 14 at 2 pm, the highlight of the festivities promises to be the enchanting children's drama "Ainak Wala Jin," offering an afternoon of enchantment and delight for all attendees.
