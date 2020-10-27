Alhamra Signs MoU with Little Art

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ):The Lahore Arts Council signed a Memorandum of Understating (MoU) with Little Art to promote the arts and culture at Alhamra Art Centre, here on Tuesday.

According to LAC spokesperson, the Little Art Chief Executive Officer Shoaib Iqbal and LAC Executive Director Saman Rai signed MoU at a ceremony organized by Alhamra.

Speaking on occasion, Little Art CEO Shoaib Iqbal said it was an honour for The Little Art to join hands with Alhamra for the promotion of arts and culture, especially among children and youth.

He further said this strategic partnership would enable them to present bigger festivals and events in collaboration with Alhamra for families and children.

On the occasion, LAC Executive Director Saman Rai said that from now Little Art might display their stalls for the sale of its artistic and cultural publications, books, magazine, souvenirs and other related items at the time of festivals and other events.

Rai said that Alhamra was a platform that had always worked for the development of art and the artist, the purpose of establishing this agreement with the Little Art was to promote art among the youth, especially in children. "Our children are the future of Pakistan and we want this future to be trained in such a way that they could win every field in the world," she added.

Under the MoU, both organizations agreed to develop their resources and hold conferences, seminars, talks and workshops on artistic, literary, cultural and intellectual topics.