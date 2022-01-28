UrduPoint.com

Ali Khan Hopeful For Strong Mandate In 2023 General Elections

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Ali Khan hopeful for strong mandate in 2023 general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday hoped that PTI government would again return to the public with a strong mandate in the 2023 general elections.

PTI was committed to implementing long-term reforms in all sectors to lead Pakistan towards prosperity and the corrupt politicians sitting out of power will have to wait till 2023, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Ali Muhammad said opposition parties' desire to end the PTI government will remain just a desire.

He reassured that problems of common people would end soon, adding, Minister further said that the criminal justice system was a major step towards ensuring rule of law in the country, adding, which will provide justice to the common man and bring the powerful people under the ambit of the law.

PTI-led government first time in history had brought criminal justice reforms, he said, adding, we need lawyer community should cooperate for the implementation of criminal reforms.

He also held the PML-N and PPP responsible for a severe crisis that has crippled the living of the Pakistani nation.

