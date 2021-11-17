Ali Nawaz congratulates traders over passing of Islamabad Rent Restriction Bill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Wednesday congratulated business community of the federal capital over smooth sailing of "The Islamabad Rent Restriction Amendment Bill 2021" by the Parliament with a majority vote

In his video message after the Islamabad Rent Restriction Amendment Bill 2021 was passed, Ali Nawaz Awan said that it was a long standing demand of Traders of Islamabad which no government ever met.

"We have fulfilled all our election promises and today with the approval of Islamabad Rent Restriction Amendment Bill 2021 at join sitting of the Parliament," he remarked.

Alhamdulillah, Allah has helped the members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) National Assembly, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior Affairs Raja Khurram Nawaz and myself to enable us to pass this law in the public interest, he added.