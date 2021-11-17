UrduPoint.com

Ali Nawaz Congratulates Traders Over Passing Of Islamabad Rent Restriction Bill

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 09:04 PM

Ali Nawaz congratulates traders over passing of Islamabad Rent Restriction Bill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Wednesday congratulated business community of the federal capital over smooth sailing of "The Islamabad Rent Restriction Amendment Bill 2021" by the Parliament with a majority vote

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Wednesday congratulated business community of the federal capital over smooth sailing of "The Islamabad Rent Restriction Amendment Bill 2021" by the Parliament with a majority vote.

In his video message after the Islamabad Rent Restriction Amendment Bill 2021 was passed, Ali Nawaz Awan said that it was a long standing demand of Traders of Islamabad which no government ever met.

"We have fulfilled all our election promises and today with the approval of Islamabad Rent Restriction Amendment Bill 2021 at join sitting of the Parliament," he remarked.

Alhamdulillah, Allah has helped the members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) National Assembly, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior Affairs Raja Khurram Nawaz and myself to enable us to pass this law in the public interest, he added.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Asad Umar Business Parliament Vote Rent Capital Development Authority All Government

Recent Stories

UAE’s hosting of COP28, a historic opportunity f ..

UAE’s hosting of COP28, a historic opportunity for global energy sector: OPEC ..

11 minutes ago
 Greek Students Stop Lawmakers From Honoring 1973 J ..

Greek Students Stop Lawmakers From Honoring 1973 Junta Victims

2 minutes ago
 US Jury Convicts MS-13 Gang Leaders of Racketeerin ..

US Jury Convicts MS-13 Gang Leaders of Racketeering Offenses, Murder - Justice D ..

2 minutes ago
 Merkel Not Ruling Out Financial Aid for Belarus Am ..

Merkel Not Ruling Out Financial Aid for Belarus Amid Migration Crisis - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Over 60% of Moldovans Disappointed With First 100 ..

Over 60% of Moldovans Disappointed With First 100 Days of Job of Government - Po ..

2 minutes ago
 Youth held over displaying weapons on social media ..

Youth held over displaying weapons on social media

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.