Ali Nawaz urges nation to follow teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Monday urged the nation to follow teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in true letter and spirit and prove themselves a true believer of islam.

In a special message in connection with Eid Miladun Nabi SAW, he encouraged the nation to participate in the celebration with full zeal and fervor.

"It is an honor for us that the present government for the first time announced to celebrate birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in a befitting and unprecedented manner," he said.