Alight Pakistan, NCHD to establish 22 schools in Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) and ALIGHT Pakistan have agreed to establish 22 schools for imparting free education to out-of-school children in Gilgit-Baltistan province.

These schools will focus on the enrollment and quality education of the children belonging to the marginalized communities in the province.

An agreement to this effect was signed by Chairman, NCHD, Col (Retd) Dr Amirullah Marwat and Kamran Iftikhar Lone, Deputy Chief of Party, Alight Pakistan, at a ceremony here on Friday, a press release said.

Director Education, NCHD, Shafqat Ali, Deputy Director Education, Tahir Hameed Wyne, Assistant Director Education, Tufail Ahmed and Syed Husnain Naqvi were also present on this occasion.

The enrollment of out-of-school children will kick off in the first week of March where more than 650 out-of-school children between the age of 6-16 will get quality education in Gilgit and Diamir districts of the province.

Since 2018, ALIGHT Pakistan is running country's largest-ever out-of-school children enrollment intervention in collaboration with the Government of Pakistan and Qatar's Education Above All Foundation.

The programme, titled "Educate a Child (EAC)" aims at the enrollment of over one million out-of-school children across the country. ALIGHT Pakistan is implementing EAC program in collaboration with Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), provincial educational departments and other civil society organizations in 56 districts where ALIGHT Pakistan has already enrolled over 800,000 out-of-school children.