UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alight Pakistan, NCHD To Establish 22 Schools In Gilgit-Baltistan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 07:13 PM

Alight Pakistan, NCHD to establish 22 schools in Gilgit-Baltistan

The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) and ALIGHT Pakistan have agreed to establish 22 schools for imparting free education to out-of-school children in Gilgit-Baltistan province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) and ALIGHT Pakistan have agreed to establish 22 schools for imparting free education to out-of-school children in Gilgit-Baltistan province.

These schools will focus on the enrollment and quality education of the children belonging to the marginalized communities in the province.

An agreement to this effect was signed by Chairman, NCHD, Col (Retd) Dr Amirullah Marwat and Kamran Iftikhar Lone, Deputy Chief of Party, Alight Pakistan, at a ceremony here on Friday, a press release said.

Director Education, NCHD, Shafqat Ali, Deputy Director Education, Tahir Hameed Wyne, Assistant Director Education, Tufail Ahmed and Syed Husnain Naqvi were also present on this occasion.

The enrollment of out-of-school children will kick off in the first week of March where more than 650 out-of-school children between the age of 6-16 will get quality education in Gilgit and Diamir districts of the province.

Since 2018, ALIGHT Pakistan is running country's largest-ever out-of-school children enrollment intervention in collaboration with the Government of Pakistan and Qatar's Education Above All Foundation.

The programme, titled "Educate a Child (EAC)" aims at the enrollment of over one million out-of-school children across the country. ALIGHT Pakistan is implementing EAC program in collaboration with Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), provincial educational departments and other civil society organizations in 56 districts where ALIGHT Pakistan has already enrolled over 800,000 out-of-school children.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Civil Society Qatar Gilgit Baltistan March 2018 All Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Setback for Qalandars as Haris Rauf feels pain in ..

40 minutes ago

DoH-AD to quarantine contacts of two Italian cycli ..

46 minutes ago

At least 11 people injured in student clash at PU

52 minutes ago

2020 declared Freight Year to make Railways profit ..

2 minutes ago

England bowler Mark Wood ruled out of Sri Lanka to ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Holds Security Council Meeting on Idlib, Exp ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.