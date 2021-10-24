UrduPoint.com

Aliya Hamza Once Again Invites Opposition To Discuss Electoral Reforms

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Textile, Commerce, Industries and Production Aliya Hamza Malik Sunday once again invited the opposition parties to come forward and play their conducive role in finalizing the electoral reforms.

"Technology and use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) is the only answer to reclaiming the credibility of elections", she stressed while talking to a private news channel.

Aliya Hamza said her government is determined to bring about reforms in the electoral system through the use of technology in order to bring transparency and credibility to the elections and strengthen Pakistan's democracy.

Replying a question, she said the issue of inflation was connected with the changing international economic situation; no one in the government wants rising prices in the country.

She said China, Canada and other super powers are helpless in front of inflation related issues, adding, Pakistani government was taking all important measures to overcome the burden of inflation to facilitate common man.

