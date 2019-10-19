All arrangements finalized for main Chehlum procession in Karachi

The main mourning procession of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and his companions, will be taken out on October 20, from Nishter Park, which after passing through its traditional route will end at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar here

The local administration in coordination with law enforcement and civic services providing agencies have finalised all necessary arrangements including security and traffic for the Chehlum procession.

Emergency Control Room (ECR), has been established in the main office of district South here which may be contacted on numbers 021:9921390 and 021-99211429.

The control room will perform overall monitoring of the main procession of Chehlum, besides responding to public complaints.

Lighting arrangements and repair and carpeting work on all the roads situated on the route of main Chehlum procession have been completed.

Meanwhile, Chairman DMC South, Malik Muhammad Fayyaz along with the officials concerned reviewed the arrangements of main Chehlum procession.

He visited the M.A.Jinnah Road, Empress Market, Regal Chowk, Tibet Centre, Eid Gah, Light House, Denso Hall, Boulten Market and areas nearby the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah - Kharadar.

The Sindh home department has also imposed a one-day ban on pillion riding across Sindh on October 20, on account of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S).