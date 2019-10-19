UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Arrangements Finalized For Main Chehlum Procession In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 10:09 PM

All arrangements finalized for main Chehlum procession in Karachi

The main mourning procession of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and his companions, will be taken out on October 20, from Nishter Park, which after passing through its traditional route will end at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :The main mourning procession of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and his companions, will be taken out on October 20, from Nishter Park, which after passing through its traditional route will end at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar here.

The local administration in coordination with law enforcement and civic services providing agencies have finalised all necessary arrangements including security and traffic for the Chehlum procession.

Emergency Control Room (ECR), has been established in the main office of district South here which may be contacted on numbers 021:9921390 and 021-99211429.

The control room will perform overall monitoring of the main procession of Chehlum, besides responding to public complaints.

Lighting arrangements and repair and carpeting work on all the roads situated on the route of main Chehlum procession have been completed.

Meanwhile, Chairman DMC South, Malik Muhammad Fayyaz along with the officials concerned reviewed the arrangements of main Chehlum procession.

He visited the M.A.Jinnah Road, Empress Market, Regal Chowk, Tibet Centre, Eid Gah, Light House, Denso Hall, Boulten Market and areas nearby the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah - Kharadar.

The Sindh home department has also imposed a one-day ban on pillion riding across Sindh on October 20, on account of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S).

Related Topics

Sindh Road Traffic May October Market All From

Recent Stories

Immobile snatches Lazio draw as dramatic three-goa ..

36 seconds ago

Spurs stumble again as Chelsea, Leicester win

38 seconds ago

University of performing arts to be established: P ..

42 seconds ago

RTA to open bridges leading to entry/exit of Dubai ..

25 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Saturday 19 Oct 2019

21 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20) 19 Oct 2019

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.