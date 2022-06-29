UrduPoint.com

All Arrangements Made To Handle Monsoon Situation: MD Wasa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2022 | 06:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Abu Bakar Imran said on Wednesday that all necessary arrangements had been made to deal with any emergency during the monsoon season.

Talking to APP, he said that Wasa had established special relief camps in various parts of Faisalabad where the Wasa staff would remain available round-the-clock to deal with any emergent situation.

He said that Wasa had devised a special reforms plan to improve water supply and sewerage services.

In this regard, Wasa projects had also been included in special development package of the city, he said and added that the governing body of the agency had approved the plan which would be executed after final approved by the Punjab government.

He said that another plan was also under way to restructure Wasa for improving its performance by overcoming its financial constraints.

Wasa had also enhanced capacity of its bolting plant, lids plant, material testing laboratory and mechanical laboratory, he added.

