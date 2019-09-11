UrduPoint.com
All Banned Outfits Members To Be Brought Into Mainstream: Ijaz Shah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 10:15 PM

All banned outfits members to be brought into mainstream: Ijaz Shah

Interior Minister Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government to bring all banned outfits into mainstream of the country by providing them employment opportunities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Interior Minister Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government to bring all banned outfits into mainstream of the country by providing them employment opportunities.

Talking to private news channel, he said the government writ would be established at any cost throughout the country.

Nobody would be allowed to use Pakistan's soil for his nefarious designs or against any country, he added.

The minister said that Pakistan rendered more sacrifices than any other country in war against terrorism as 80,000 innocent people lost their lives in this war.

To a question about Afghan war against Russia, he said every aspect had some advantages and disadvantages. "Pakistan is a frontline state in Afghan war as we share the border with it," the minster added.

He said the present government was very sincere to eliminate corruption from the country.

Ijaz Shah said the government took remarkable initiatives against money laundering to improve national economy. National institutions must be empowered to curb the menace of corruption from the country, he added.

To another question, the minister said that Asif Ali Zardari would not have been arrested, if cases against him were not strong.

He said the PTI led government was not responsible for prevailing economic crises adding steps had been taken to stabilize the country's economy.

The minister said case should be registered against Sharif brothers on Judge video scandal.

