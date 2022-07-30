UrduPoint.com

All DHQs, THQs Under Digital Monitoring Thru HISDU : Secretary Health

Published July 30, 2022

All DHQs, THQs under digital monitoring thru HISDU : Secretary Health

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :All the district and tehsil headquarter hospitals (DHQs, THQs) were being digitally monitored, while concerned officers can be instantly informed of any complaint.

Punjab Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan said this while hosting breakfast meeting in the honor of vice chancellors of medical universities here on Saturday.

He gave detailed briefing to guests about all the sections established under the Health Information System Delivery Unit (HISDU), 'vertical programs', parliamentarian lounge facility, public waiting area, Drug testing laboratories and working of these departments.

He said that 24 hour monitoring of social and electronic media under the HISDU was being done.

He said that data was uploaded on all 'dashboards' (database) including Hepatitis, Dengue and Corona on daily basis. The complaint calls received on 1033 helpline were immediately being addressed.

All the VCs appreciated the efforts being made under the HISDU by the health department.

The Vice-Chancellors and Principals of King Edward Medical University, University of Health Sciences, University of Child Health Sciences, Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Faisalabad Medical University, Rawalpindi Medical University and Nishtar Medical University Multan attended the meeting.

Special Secretary Development, Additional Secretaries Health, DG Drug Control Authority and Director DTL were also present.

