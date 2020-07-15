UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Minorities Enjoying Equal Rights In Pakistan: Augustine

Wed 15th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

All minorities enjoying equal rights in Pakistan: Augustine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HRMA) Ijaz Alam Augustine said on Wednesday that all religious minorities living across the Pakistan were enjoying equal rights.

He stated this during his visit to the David Memorial Church in Wazirabad. He said the Punjab government had provided minority empowerment package for the welfare of religious minorities and ensured effective measures to protect their rights, says a handout.

The minister said that special funds had been fixed for the renovation of worship places of religious minorities and construction or repair of religious places.

The provincial minister said that all sects were working together to promote mutual love and peace in the new Pakistan.

Earlier, provincial minister met pastors to resolves their issues.

He also met district member human rights committee Naeem Bhattiand other PTI workers. He also distributed relief cheques and rationto the people belonging to various religious minorities.

More Stories From Pakistan

