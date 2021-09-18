All objections of ECP, Opposition to be address about EVM: Cheema

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema on Saturday said that the government will remove all objections of opposition and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) about the usage of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema on Saturday said that the government will remove all objections of opposition and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) about the usage of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

Talking to a private news channel, he said that opposition was criticizing the process of EVM without giving a valid reason or submitting their suggestions to improve the new system of polls.

To a question, he said that the device will not be linked with internet.

He said that ECP raised 37 objection regarding EVM but actually only five to six reason were pertinent which would be reviewed soon.

Opposition and ECP should realized the reality of EVM and submit their valid suggestions with the concerned ministry, the government would improve the EVM system after receiving suggestions from Opposition and ECP.