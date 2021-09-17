All Pakistan Sargodha cup hockey tournament begins

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :All Pakistan Sargodha Gold Cup Hockey Tournament has started at Sargodha hockey stadium here on Thursday.

On the first day of tournament,a match was played between DHA Khushab and DHA Jhang in which DHA Khushab won the match by 3-1.

Talking to APP, Secretary tournament organizer Rao Mehmood Ahmed said that a total eight teams were participating in the tournament and final match would be played on September 19 in which Provincial minister Labour and Manpower Ansar Majeed will be the chief guest, he added.