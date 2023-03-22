All Pakistanis should play role in fulfilling ideology of Pakistan: GU VC

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shakib Ullah on Wednesday said it was the responsibility of all Pakistanis to play their role in fulfilling the ideology of Pakistan for which it was created.

He stated this while addressing a ceremony organized here at Quaid-e-Azam Campus of the university in connection with 'Pakistan Day' which was attended by Director Administration Usman Khan Wazir, Director Admissions Riyaz Ahmed Bettani, Coordinator Quaid-e-Azam Campus Dr. Allah Noor, Provost Dr. Samiullah, Deputy Provost Dr. Yahya Khan, DSA Dr. Nafid Khan, the heads and teachers of all departments of Quaid-e-Azam Campus besides a large number of students.

The VC said all the citizens should own their responsibility and play their role to defend the dignity of the motherland.

He said, "March 23 is not only a historical day but also the day when our elders took a renewed pledge under one nation and one ideology, which is the duty of every Pakistani to carry forward." He said since the establishment of Pakistan, anti-Islamic forces have been actively working against the existence of this country, adding, the whole nation must have to unite as one body to thwart these conspiracies.

The vice chancellor said today was the era of technology and the techniques were being used to create divisions within the ranks of nation and to weaken the national institutions through fake news and propaganda.

This propaganda could be dealt through national unity, he opined.

He said "we have to put aside our personal likings and dislikings and come together for the sake of the survival of the motherland and pledge solidarity and unity to bring the country out of the present situation.

Dr. Shakib Ullah said the students should focus their full attention on education and the teachers should fulfil the duty of providing education of modern sciences to the children with honesty and zeal.

Speaking on this occasion, Coordinator Quaid-e-Azam Campus Dr. Allah Noor said that it was necessary for us to make a commitment today that we will run Pakistan in the light of the guiding principles of faith, unity and discipline. He said it was key to make Pakistan a true Islamic welfare state.

Here, every Pakistani needs to understand that the responsibility for country's development was not only on the current government and our brave forces but it was a collective national responsibility.

In the ceremony, the students also sang anthems and delivered speeches regarding Pakistan Day (March 23rd).

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakib Ullah along with other heads, administrative officers, teachers and students also planted saplings in the Quaid-e-Azam campus.