All powerful should work together to steer country out of crises: Abbasi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Former prime minister and PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has urged all centres of powers of the country should work jointly to steer the nation out of the crises.

Addressing the concluding session of the 2nd day of Asma Jahangir Conference held at a local hotel here on Sunday, he said that economy of the country was in trouble and everyone should contribute for improvement and progress of the country. He said that the youth could be given better future if all political parties join hands for betterment of the country. He said that politicians should respect each other adding how come those politicians would respect the people who could not respect each other.

He said that the country could not progress without consensus even if any single party was given 100 per cent seats in the assembly. He said that the economy during the PTI regime had become extremely weak but no one was ready to accept the responsibility. "We have to speak openly, bravely and loudly," he added. He said that no one had courage to overcome the fear of challenges.

"The governments should find out the solutions of the problems," he said.

"We have to decide whether interest of the country is important or the political interest," he added.

There was only single way to save the country and it was keeping all personal and political interests aside, and sit together for your country, he said.