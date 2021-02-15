UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Preparation Completed For By-election In PB-20 Pishin To Hold Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 10:18 PM

All preparation completed for by-election in PB-20 Pishin to hold tomorrow

All preparations have been completed for the by-elections in constituency PB-20 Pishin which would be held on Tuesday (February 16) while the seat was vacated after death of Syed Muhammad Afzal Agha

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :All preparations have been completed for the by-elections in constituency PB-20 Pishin which would be held on Tuesday (February 16) while the seat was vacated after death of Syed Muhammad Afzal Agha.

According to report, ballot papers, ballot boxes, sanitizers and other polling materials including masks for Corona have been delivered to all the polling stations of the constituency under security supervision in order to ensure implementation standard operating procedure (SOPs).

Polling equipment was distributed under the supervision of Returning Officer Muhammad Hassan. A large number of women were also among the presiding officers. Polling started at 8:00 am today (Tuesday) and will continue till 5:00 pm without any break.

The Population of this constituency is more than 25,0000 which consisted of two tehsils of Pishin district, Haramzai and Saranan, includes Kali Haramzai, Shangrai, Shakarzai, Samzai, Alizai, Malazai, Karbala, Hekalzai, Saranan Batezai, Ajram and Badizai and other areas.

However, the seat was vacated due to the death of Syed Muhammad Fazl Agha.

Candidate of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam F( JUI-F) Syed Azizullah Agha and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s Asmatullah Tareen will expect the stern contest between them in by election.

Independent candidates including Syed Ismatullah, Sajid Khan Kakar, Syed Amruddin Agha and Abdul Hadi Tareen are also taken part in contesting of by-election.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Balochistan Karbala Pishin February Women All PB-20

Recent Stories

Plantation imperative to face environmental challe ..

41 seconds ago

NATCO will be made profitable company: CM GB

43 seconds ago

Supreme Court directs Federal Govt to hand over Ka ..

44 seconds ago

Commissioner for planting maximum trees during cam ..

46 seconds ago

Senate body reviews 3,260 public petitions

21 minutes ago

Sincere efforts imperative to increase Pak-Philipp ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.