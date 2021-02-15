All preparation completed for by-election in PB-20 Pishin to hold tomorrow

All preparations have been completed for the by-elections in constituency PB-20 Pishin which would be held on Tuesday (February 16) while the seat was vacated after death of Syed Muhammad Afzal Agha

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :All preparations have been completed for the by-elections in constituency PB-20 Pishin which would be held on Tuesday (February 16) while the seat was vacated after death of Syed Muhammad Afzal Agha.

According to report, ballot papers, ballot boxes, sanitizers and other polling materials including masks for Corona have been delivered to all the polling stations of the constituency under security supervision in order to ensure implementation standard operating procedure (SOPs).

Polling equipment was distributed under the supervision of Returning Officer Muhammad Hassan. A large number of women were also among the presiding officers. Polling started at 8:00 am today (Tuesday) and will continue till 5:00 pm without any break.

The Population of this constituency is more than 25,0000 which consisted of two tehsils of Pishin district, Haramzai and Saranan, includes Kali Haramzai, Shangrai, Shakarzai, Samzai, Alizai, Malazai, Karbala, Hekalzai, Saranan Batezai, Ajram and Badizai and other areas.

However, the seat was vacated due to the death of Syed Muhammad Fazl Agha.

Candidate of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam F( JUI-F) Syed Azizullah Agha and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s Asmatullah Tareen will expect the stern contest between them in by election.

Independent candidates including Syed Ismatullah, Sajid Khan Kakar, Syed Amruddin Agha and Abdul Hadi Tareen are also taken part in contesting of by-election.