All public, private educational institutions reopen today

Schools, colleges and Universities all are open today in Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with strict SOPs of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2021) All public and private educational institutions including secondary and above are opening today in Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Monday (today).

The schools, colleges and universities have been asked to strictly implement the Standard Operating Procedures against Covid-19 to prevent the spread of deadly virus.

The students, teachers and staff members were directed to strictly follow the SOPs of Coronavirus during their appearance in their respective educational institutions. The students at the schools would appear with 50 per cent attendance. The child at school who attended his class today, for instance, would not attend it tomorrow rather he would return after interval of a day under the policy to avoid spread of Covid-19.