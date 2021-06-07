UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Public, Private Educational Institutions Reopen Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 9 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 12:07 PM

All public, private educational institutions reopen today

Schools, colleges and Universities all are open today in Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with strict SOPs of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2021) All public and private educational institutions including secondary and above are opening today in Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Monday (today).

The schools, colleges and universities have been asked to strictly implement the Standard Operating Procedures against Covid-19 to prevent the spread of deadly virus.

The students, teachers and staff members were directed to strictly follow the SOPs of Coronavirus during their appearance in their respective educational institutions. The students at the schools would appear with 50 per cent attendance. The child at school who attended his class today, for instance, would not attend it tomorrow rather he would return after interval of a day under the policy to avoid spread of Covid-19.

Related Topics

Sindh Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

15 of the same family drowned in River Indus as pa ..

11 minutes ago

Putin, EU's Michel Discuss Prospects for Sputnik V ..

11 minutes ago

Beekeeping sector has great potential to generate ..

11 minutes ago

Iran Promises to Give Ukraine Access to File on Ai ..

11 minutes ago

PTI to clean sweep 2023 polls, make history: KP Mi ..

39 minutes ago

Less Than 25% of Americans Now Practicing Strict S ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.