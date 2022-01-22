All resources being utilized to eradicate polio: Abdul Haye Dasti

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Agriculture, Abdul Haye Khan Dasti, on Saturday said the provincial government was committed to eradicate polio from the province for which all resources were being utilized.

He said that polio free Pakistan was our destination and the goal would be achieved achieve soon. He expressed these views while inaugurating polio vaccination campaign by administering anti-polio drops to kids here at Health office. Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Fayyaz Khan Gopang and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Abdul Haye Dasti said the results of the polio campaign were proving that the program had taken the right direction.

The government was committed to make the country a polio-free and cooperation of all schools of thought including media, Ulema, civil society and especially parents was direly needed to ensure that all children from birth to five years were vaccinated to eradicate the disease.

The deputy commissioner said that a special polio campaign was being launched in the district from January 24 to 28. He urged the parents across the district to get their kids administered anti-polio drops under five years old during the campaign.

Syed Musa Raza said the performance regarding polio campaign was satisfactory and directed officials to follow instructions during the campaign and no negligence would be tolerated.

Health CEO Dr Fayyaz Khan Gopang said that children up to five years of age were affected by polio and could be cured from this disease by administering drops to children against polio, he added.