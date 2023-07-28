All set to observe Ashura on Saturday amid tight security

All arrangements have been finalized to observe 'Ashura' here on Saturday amid tight security arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ):All arrangements have been finalized to observe 'Ashura' here on Saturday amid tight security arrangements.

Rawalpindi district police have finalized all the security arrangements to provide foolproof security cover to 64 mourning processions and 113 majalis of the district while six main processions of Zuljinnah, Alm and Tazia would be taken from different areas of Rawalpindi city.

Ashura would be observed with religious fervor and reverence to commemorate the supreme sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions for the cause of Islam.

Clerics and religious scholars would highlight the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and various aspects of the tragedy.

Over 6000 cops would guard the mourning processions and majalis of the district.

The district administration and law enforcers have finalized all necessary arrangements to facilitate the mourners.

The foolproof security arrangements have been finalized for the main 10th Muharram procession of the city which would start from Satellite Town and culminate at Imam Bargah Qadeemi.

On the special directives of Cheif Minsiter Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, an extensive security plan had been put in place for Muharram-Al-Haram particularly for Ashura.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration and police were utilizing all available resources to ensure law and order in the district.

Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, and Inspector General of Police, Dr. Usman Anwar on Friday visited Rawalpindi City and inspected the main procession route.

Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir and Additional Chief Secretary Interior, Shakeel Ahmed, were also present during the visit.

They inspected the route of the main procession, including Imam Bargah Colonel Maqbool and Imam Bargah Qadimi.

They also inspected the control room established in Municipal Corporation Office.

Emphasizing the importance of maintaining law and order during Muharram, the Chief Secretary assured that all possible measures would be taken for the security of the mourners.

The administration, police, and law enforcement agencies were working hard to provide foolproof security cover to the mourners.

He expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness and other arrangements made for Ashura.

The Chief Secretary directed the authorities concerned that in case of rain, the procession route should be kept clear for the procession.

Highlighting the significance of religious harmony and unity, the Chief Secretary commended the role of peace committees in fostering an atmosphere of peace and brotherhood.

Meanwhile, the IG Punjab assured that security would remain on high alert throughout the processions and majalis.

He said that Intelligence-based operations were being carried out to ensure foolproof security, and the cooperation of the scholars was also being sought to maintain law and order.

On Ashura, over 6,000 security personnel would be deployed in Rawalpindi and more than 100,000 personnel across the province, he added.

The Divisional Commissioner, RPO, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, and other officers concerned were also present on the occasion.

A police spokesman said that over 2500 security personnel would be deployed to guard the main procession while 3500 cops would provide security cover to other processions and majalis of the district.

Rawalpindi District Police, City Traffic Police (CTP), Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi and other departments concerned have finalized all the arrangements for 'Youm-e-Ashura.' All the processions would culminate at 10:00 pm at Imam Bargah Qadimi.

According to City Police Officer (CPO), the Police had finalized elaborate security arrangements for peaceful passage of 'Ashura' and avoid any untoward incident.

A special 24/7 control room had also been set up to monitor the security, he said.

He informed that strict monitoring of Ashura processions would be conducted as close circuit television (CCTV) cameras had been installed at routes of main Zuljinnah processions and places where majalis would be held.

He said special contingents of commandos and police officials would also be deployed at trouble points.

According to the security plan formulated in this regard, aerial surveillance of 'Ashura' processions would also be conducted to ensure the security of the mourners.

Additional force of Special Branch police, Elite Force, Punjab Constabulary, Women police along with district police would be deployed to ensure security on the 10th of Muharram.

Special checking of the routes would be carried out before the start of the processions and the bomb disposal squad would clear the routes.

The mourners would be checked with metal detectors and walk-through gates would be installed at the entry points of the processions.

The route of the main procession of 'Ashura' would be sealed completely and streets on the route would be barricaded.

Vehicles and motorcycles would not be allowed to move with the mourning processions.

Rawalpindi district police had finalized security arrangements for 447 processions and 1925 majalis of Muharram ul Harram while special security arrangements were also finalized for 40 sensitive processions of the district.

Senior police officers were visiting all the routes of the Muharram processions to review the security arrangements, he added.

As many as 51 processions and 185 majalis were also organized on 7th Muharram while all available resources were utilized to ensure security.

According to City Traffic Officer (CTO) Tamoor Khan, the traffic would be diverted on 48 different routes of the city on 'Ashura'.

According to the district emergency officer of Rescue-1122, all the rescuers would remain on special duties in Rawalpindi district control room, emergency rescue stations with fully equipped emergency ambulances, fire vehicles, special vehicles and water bowsers.

Meanwhile, 20 mobile rescue teams would move with Ashura processions.

A comprehensive plan has been formulated to provide first aid and on-the-spot pre-hospital medical care to the mourners while serious persons would be shifted to nearby hospitals.

He urged the mourners, volunteers and custodians of Imam Bargahs to cooperate with Rescue-1122 staff.

Emergency officers including trained doctors would supervise the arrangements.

Nearly 300 volunteers of Civil Defence would also perform duties on 10th Muharram, said Civil Defence's district officer.

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has also completed all the arrangements for Ashura.

According to an RCB spokesperson, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) RCB, Imran Gulzar had visited different Imambargahs including Qasr-e-Shabbir, Dhoke Syedan, Imambargah Shah Pyara, Chor Chowk, Imambargah Qasr-e-Abbas, Allama Iqbal Colony, Imambargah Raja Akram Road near Qasim Market and Imambargah Allied Bank Street, Chor Chowk and reviewed all the arrangements including security.

The spokesperson informed that the board had completed cleanliness work on the route of the main processions and repaired all faulty street lights. Moreover, leaves of the board staff had been canceled, he said adding that Cantonment General Hospital would remain open round the clock to provide medical assistance to the mourners.

/395