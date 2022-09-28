Alleged audio between Imran Khan, Azam Khan on US cypher storms into social media

(@Abdulla99267510)

The alleged leaked audio has confirmed the authenticity of the US cypher and Azam Khan informed Imran Khan that the Pakistani envoy to the US had written to demarche after the cypher.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2022) An alleged audio featuring PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his the then principal secretary Azam Khan talking about the US cypher what the PTI chief said became reason of government's ouster.

Azam Khan in the alleged audio is heard telling former PM Imran Khan about the US cypher.

Azam Khan was heard suggesting Imran Khan that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the Foreign Secretary should be hold a meeting where Qureshi would be asked to read out the letter.

On it, Imran Khan demanded to make the US cypher public, pointing out that he did not play on the issue so far.

Last week, Imran Khan said that his party would return to the parliament if the US cypher was properly investigated.