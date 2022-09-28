UrduPoint.com

Alleged Audio Between Imran Khan, Azam Khan On US Cypher Storms Into Social Media

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 28, 2022 | 04:33 PM

Alleged audio between Imran Khan, Azam Khan on US cypher storms into social media

The alleged leaked audio has confirmed the authenticity of the US cypher and Azam Khan informed Imran Khan that the Pakistani envoy to the US had written to demarche after the cypher.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2022) An alleged audio featuring PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his the then principal secretary Azam Khan talking about the US cypher what the PTI chief said became reason of government's ouster.

Azam Khan in the alleged audio is heard telling former PM Imran Khan about the US cypher.

The alleged leaked audio confirmed the authenticity of the US cypher and Azam Khan informed Imran Khan that the Pakistani envoy to the US had written to demarche after the cypher.

Azam Khan was heard suggesting Imran Khan that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the Foreign Secretary should be hold a meeting where Qureshi would be asked to read out the letter.

On it, Imran Khan demanded to make the US cypher public, pointing out that he did not play on the issue so far.

Last week, Imran Khan said that his party would return to the parliament if the US cypher was properly investigated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Parliament Government

Recent Stories

"I would play on as Cypher exposed," reacts Imran ..

"I would play on as Cypher exposed," reacts Imran Khan to leaked audio

32 minutes ago
 World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

55 minutes ago
 Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

59 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minist ..

Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minister

1 hour ago
 Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, England will lock horns at Lahore's Gadd ..

Pakistan, England will lock horns at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.