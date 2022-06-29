UrduPoint.com

Alliance Parties Reservations To Be Resolved Soon: Qamar Zaman

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2022 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Wednesday said the reservations of the alliance parties in the coalition government would be resolved in accordance with the commitments made in the time of formation of government.

Talking to private news channel, he said the coalition government has the history's largest amalgamation of many party and having major leadership which has the ability to resolve every kind of challenges.

He said there was no organized ragging noticed in the local government election in Sindh. He called for re-poll if there was any irregularity being observed on a specific polling station and ward with aimed to persistent the transparency of the election. He said the usage of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in general elections was the unilaterally choice of PTI. He added that the system of electronic voting is rejected by the whole word.

