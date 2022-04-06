Altercation between Fawad Chaudhary, journalists goes viral on social media

(@Abdulla99267510)

Fawad Chaudhary who is not Minister for Information and Broadcasting at the moment, calls a journalist "kiraye ka aadmi [a man on rent]".

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 6th, 2022) PTI leader and former Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary called a journalist "kiraye ka aadmi [a man on rent]" when he continued to ask him a question about Farah Khan, the close aide of first lady Bushra Bibi.

Fawad Chaudhary flanked by Asad Umar were addressing a press conference outside the Supreme court on Wednesday when altercation took place between him and the journalists present there.

Fawad Chaudhary misbehaved with the journalists and showed them his attitude.

Taking to Twitter, senior journalist Hamid Mir shared the video clip in which Fawad Chaudhary is seen aggressive and accusing a journalist who posed him a question.

He wrote, "Fawad Chaudhry under-estimated journalists community. Qasim Suri was not present there to help him. He forgot that he was no more information minister. @Matiullahjan919 only asked him a question about Farah Khan but he never wanted to respond and declared him rented journalist, ".

Other journalists also condemned the attitude of Fawad Chaudhary in which he is seen talking full of hatred against a journalist.