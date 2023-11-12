Alumni of ICG F-6/2 celebrated “Bachpan Say Pachpan Tak”

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Islamabad College for Girls (ICG) F-6/2 yesterday organised an event of its Alumni Reunion in which over 200 old students of institution participated.

The tagline of the event was "Bachpan se pachpan tak" held to celebrate 55 glorious years of success and achievements of college.

The Chief Patron for Life Ms. Nusrat Khan, Chairperson and principal college Prof. Sabah Faisal, President Ms. Saira Kamran, Vice President Ms. Zainab Raza, Secretary Ms. Asia Malik and Treasurer Sania Haris were the driving force behind this event.

This reunion was attended by many notable teachers and students who are at the height of their careers, and the credit goes to their alma mater.

Some of the golden personalities from year 1970 to 1980 included Ms. Anis Sheikh, Ms. Rashida zafer, Ms. Naheed Saleem, Ms. Ruqqiya younis., Ms. Chand Qaiser, Ms.Tazeen Rehman, Ms. Shahnaz Ansari, Ms. Fouzia Mujahid, Ms. Shehnaz and the list goes on and on.

Very Gem students of the college who are now serving important positions in both government and private sectors were all in attendance, including Ms. Noor Amna Malik, Ms. Sadia Naeem, Ms. Irum Mumtaz, Ms. Rida Kamran and many, many more.

The huge gathering comprised graduating batches of 1970’s till 2020’s.

Most of the girls came from all over the world to attend this meritorious event and they were much excited to explore and revive their golden memories of every nook and corner of their institution.

The event started with the Name of Allah and Recitation of Holy Quran.The highlight of the event was video presentation of our gems, who are no more with us, including teachers and students. ICG Anthem was sung with great zeal and spirits along with National Anthem.

Ms. Nusrat khan and Ms. Saira Kamran presented the brief history of ICG and the role it has played in the lives and careers of all.

Prof Sabah Faisal highlighted the point that this institution will welcome its alumni always and be there for all. The event also included Qawali Night and a very mouthwatering dinner.

The event ended with the presentation of Alumni Sheild to Ms. Nusrat Khan and Prof Sabah Faisal by the team as a token of appreciation for all the efforts and dedication. The night Sky lantern were flown to commemorate the 55 glorious years of the institution.

In the end, all participants prayed for palistanian muslims and raised funds for them .All in all, it was a very happening event.