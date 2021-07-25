Amateur singers demand reopening of Lok Virsa Open Mic program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Amateur artists on Sunday demanded reopening of Lok Virsa 'Open Mic' program, a popular platform for emerging singers.

Open Mic program was an initiative to discover melodious voices and used to be held on weekly basis audition.

The Open Mic program was helping those who were eager to sing but they lack a proper or available platform to perform.

An emerging singer Uzma Nadeem said Open Mic was very popular music audition program which was started in 2017, she also participated in the first session of Open Mic.

Another amateur singer Nasir Jamal said that Open Mic was very productive platform he said that in Open Mic singers sang a number of songs which were judged by a panel of judges comprising of top professional singers.

Lok Virsa Executive Director Talha Ali said that many programs postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic adding he said that recently Lok Virsa had arranged a Open Mic program on test basis.

He said that Lok Virsa would continue it's efforts to provide opportunities to talented singers.

