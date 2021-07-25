UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amateur Singers Demand Reopening Of Lok Virsa Open Mic Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

Amateur singers demand reopening of Lok Virsa Open Mic program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Amateur artists on Sunday demanded reopening of Lok Virsa 'Open Mic' program, a popular platform for emerging singers.

Open Mic program was an initiative to discover melodious voices and used to be held on weekly basis audition.

The Open Mic program was helping those who were eager to sing but they lack a proper or available platform to perform.

An emerging singer Uzma Nadeem said Open Mic was very popular music audition program which was started in 2017, she also participated in the first session of Open Mic.

Another amateur singer Nasir Jamal said that Open Mic was very productive platform he said that in Open Mic singers sang a number of songs which were judged by a panel of judges comprising of top professional singers.

Lok Virsa Executive Director Talha Ali said that many programs postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic adding he said that recently Lok Virsa had arranged a Open Mic program on test basis.

He said that Lok Virsa would continue it's efforts to provide opportunities to talented singers.

\395 C:zkz/P:zkz/L:mub/E:mub/I:mkz/R:mkz\778

Related Topics

Music Nasir Jamal Sunday 2017 Top Singer Pakistan Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber, South Korea explore fostering eco ..

31 minutes ago

SEHA introduces specialised Saturday clinics acros ..

2 hours ago

Hub71 selected to endorse global tech entrepreneur ..

2 hours ago

India reports 39,742 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders send condolences to Chinese President ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to form new Bo ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.