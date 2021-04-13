UrduPoint.com
Ambassador Haque Visits Three Gorges Dam

Tue 13th April 2021

Ambassador Haque visits Three Gorges Dam

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Ambassador Moin ul Haque paid a visit to the Three Gorges Dam, world's largest hydroelectric dam built on the Yangtze River in the city of Yichang in China.

During the visit, the ambassador was briefed by the administration of Three Gorges Dam about its role in water-management, flood control and energy generation in China.

Later on, Ambassador Haque held a meeting with Executive Vice President of China Three Gorges Corporation (CTGC), Zheng Dingming.

Zheng informed that during COVID-19 pandemic, the CTGC sent a medical team to Pakistan for solidarity with Pakistan in May 2020. This medical team provided medical services not only to the Chinese officials working on Karrot Hydropower Project, but also Pakistani staff and local community there.

He expressed his satisfaction on the government's support and vowed to complete the Project on time despite COVID-19 pandemic.

Ambassador Haque thanked the CTGC's generous support to Pakistan during the COVID-19 pandemic and greatly appreciated the professionalism and commitment of the engineers and workers of the CTGC working on the Karrot Hydropower Project.

He expressed his confidence that with its dedication and strong commitment, the CTGC would be able to complete the Project by April 2022.

During the visit to the First People's Hospital of Yichang, Ambassador Haque met. Secretary of CPC Committee of the Hospital, Cui Xiangjun and paid tribute to heroic efforts of the Solidarity Medical Team working in Pakistan.

Ambassador Haque also presented a Letter of Appreciation in recognition of great services rendered by the Medical Team in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the ambassador attended the 64th Chinese Sturgeon Release Ceremony in Yichang and appreciated the Chinese government and the CTGC for their continued efforts for protection of the Yangtze River and conservation of Chinese sturgeon.

He expressed his confidence that after establishment of Sister-City relationship between Haripur and Yichang, the bilateral cooperation between the two cities would further strengthen in the field of environment protection and ecological conservation.

