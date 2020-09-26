UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ambassador Munir Akram Chides PM Modi For His Silence On 'international Issues' In UN Address

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 11:31 PM

Ambassador Munir Akram chides PM Modi for his silence on 'international issues' in UN address

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, commenting on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the UN General Assembly, has drawn the international community's attention to his silence on critical global issues facing the world

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, commenting on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the UN General Assembly, has drawn the international community's attention to his silence on critical global issues facing the world.

"Modi's speech was silent on international issues and divorced from the reality of an intolerant, divided, brutal and economically failing India, locked in disputes with all its neighbours," Ambassador Akram said when asked for his reaction by APP correspondent.

"The world public is not very interested in how many Indians defecate in public," he said, referring to Modi's boasts about the reforms he had introduced, including freeing of 600 million people from open defecation.

"This was not an easy task. But India has achieved it," the prime minister told the 193-member Assembly.

Speaking by video-link, Modi made no mention of issues such as Kashmir, the middle East, especially the Palestine question, as well as climate change.

Since August 5, 2019, India has come under heavy criticism from the UN and other international human rights organizations and the media for its oppressive occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, its gross human rights violations of the Kashmir people, and marginalization of its minorities, including millions of Muslims.

Related Topics

Assembly India Prime Minister World United Nations Palestine Narendra Modi Jammu Middle East August 2019 Muslim Media All From Million

Recent Stories

11 die, 7 injured as van catches fire

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister address at UNGA widely hailed in KP ..

6 minutes ago

Police Arrest 16 People During London Anti-Lockdow ..

6 minutes ago

Sweden calls on US, Russia to Extend New START Tre ..

35 minutes ago

Prime Minister address at UNGA widely hailed in KP ..

35 minutes ago

France Offers Ukraine Assistance Over Crash of An- ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.