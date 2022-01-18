(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The Army Medical Corps (AMC)'s Major General Waseem Alamgir has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General.

The newly promoted senior AMC official would be assuming charge as Rector National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS), said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release on Tuesday.