AMC's Major General Waseem Promoted To Rank Of Lieutenant General
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 09:28 PM
The Army Medical Corps (AMC)'s Major General Waseem Alamgir has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The Army Medical Corps (AMC)'s Major General Waseem Alamgir has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General.
The newly promoted senior AMC official would be assuming charge as Rector National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS), said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release on Tuesday.