Amid strict lockdown, Indian troops continue CASOs in IOK

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Indian troops In Indian Occupied Kashmir continued with massive cordon and search operations in several areas amid strict lockdown in the entire territory, causing fear among the people.

According to Kashmir Media Service, during strict curfew-like restrictions across occupied Kashmir, the troops continue to carry on their violent cordon and search operations in different areas of Kupwara, Bandipore, Baramulla, Shopian, Pulwama, Islamabad and Poonch districts.

Meanwhile, Indian police have arrested at least thirty five people in different parts of Kashmir Valley on the charges of violating the restrictions imposed to prevent spread of Coronavirus.