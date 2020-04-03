UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amid Strict Lockdown, Indian Troops Continue CASOs In IOK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 11:10 AM

Amid strict lockdown, Indian troops continue CASOs in IOK

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Indian troops In Indian Occupied Kashmir continued with massive cordon and search operations in several areas amid strict lockdown in the entire territory, causing fear among the people.

According to Kashmir Media Service, during strict curfew-like restrictions across occupied Kashmir, the troops continue to carry on their violent cordon and search operations in different areas of Kupwara, Bandipore, Baramulla, Shopian, Pulwama, Islamabad and Poonch districts.

Meanwhile, Indian police have arrested at least thirty five people in different parts of Kashmir Valley on the charges of violating the restrictions imposed to prevent spread of Coronavirus.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Occupied Kashmir Police Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 3, 2020 in Pakistan

58 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development harsh ..

9 hours ago

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Cleveland Clinic, T ..

9 hours ago

Suspension of passenger, transit flights still in ..

10 hours ago

DHA extends validity of expired health cards

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.