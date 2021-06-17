Amin visits GB to review GLOF-II project

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Malik Amin Aslam Thursday visited Gilgit Baltistan (GB) to review the GLOF-II project.

He asked the GLOF-II team to help establish an effective communication mechanism with the district administration so that they could expedite their efforts and prevent losses to the infrastructure and livelihoods.

He met with the project beneficiaries and community members in Nagar valley and ensured them the government support for more development projects in the region on climate change.

He also toured the automated weather station (AWS) to observe the weather patterns at Shisper Glacier, situated in Hassanabad Hunza.

During the visit, he also called on Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed Khan to discuss the prospects of natural resources conservation in the country.

Both the dignitaries discussed the need to focus on issues of irrigation water and agreed to explore innovative ideas for the purpose, especially Siphoning technique which has already been tested and is a successful model.

They were of the view that climate change should be made the part of curriculum so that our future generations should be taught about the hazards associated with single-use plastic and non-degradable items especially at the mountainous areas.

Amin also met the Passu community to show solidarity with the locals.

Under GLOF-II project, 28 Early Warning Systems are being installed in16 valleys of GB. The AWS aims to build capacity of Pakistan Meteorological Department for better monitoring, planning and coordination on any climate change induced disasters, particularly GLOFs. It provides real time data and will be accessible through the official website of PMD in near future.