Amnesty International Expresses Concerns Over Increasing Smog, Urges Govt To Take Action

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 04:38 PM

Amnesty International expresses concerns over increasing smog, urges govt to take action

The international body also asked members around the world to write to Pakistan government for timely action against smog.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2019) Amnesty International on Friday expressed serious concerns over deteriorating air quality in Lahore and urged Pakistan's government to take practical steps to overcome the issue of smog.

Through its Twitter account, Amnestry International termed it very hazardous and said that the lives of the residents of Lahore were in danger due to smog.

The organization urged the people to avoid all outside activities to save themselves from Smog and its effects. The weather experts believe that when the Air Quality Index reaches 100 it becomes unhealthy but when it reaches 300 points and above it is considered hazardous. In Lahore, the Air Quality Index reached 589 at 12 pm on Nov 21, leaving bad impact on the residents of Lahore.

Amnesty International said that it noted that air quality reached hazardous level during the last seven days.

Smog season which starts from October remains till February is the result of poor fuel quality, uncontrolled emissions and crop burning in the fields. The body urged the world organizations to play their role to save the people of Pakistan’s second largest city.

Talking to reporters, Amnesty International South Asia Campaigner Rimmel Mohydin said that the government did not pay attention to deal with the issue of smog in Lahore due to which lives of millions of people in danger. She said the hazardous air is putting everyone’s right to health at risk.

“We have asked the members around the world to write to Pakistani authorities to do something to deal with smog issue and save peoples’ lives,” she added.

