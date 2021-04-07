UrduPoint.com
Amnesty International Slams India In Its HR Report

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 10:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The London-based rights watchdog, Amnesty International has slammed India for its punitive lockdown in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as its handling of the anti-CAA (Citizenship (Amendment) Act) protests, farmers' protests, Delhi riots and clampdown on civil liberties in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the report "The State of the World's Human Rights 2020/2021", examines the human rights situation in 149 countries.

In the section on India, the report said: "There was widespread impunity and lack of accountability for murders and attacks carried out by vigilante mobs and police officers against religious minorities."On lockdown, it said: "In March, migrant workers were forced by police to crawl, as punishment for breaching norms. The majority of those arrested for violating lockdown norms belonged to marginalized communities."

More Stories From Pakistan

