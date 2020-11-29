AMRI prepares modern, low cost wheat bed planter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Agriculture Mechanization and Research Institute (AMRI) prepared modern and low cost wheat bed planter which could not only help ensure low use of water but offer bumber crop.

This was stated by Director General (DG) Agriculture Field Department Ghulam Siddique while talking to APP.

The DG stated that special machine was prepared with cost of Rs 150,000. He informed that the machine trials was being conducted in Rahim Yar Khan.

About utility of the machine, he stated that sowing of wheat on beds would help save irrigation water. Similarly, irrigation water and fertilizer efficacy would also improve through it, he said.

In case of more rains, water could easily be drained out from the beds, he maintained.

About AMRI, Siddique said it was comprised of different sections i.e. design and development, fabrication, test and field research, agronomy, and instrumentation.

Out of locally developed 130 machines, nearly 49 had become used at commercial level, he said.

These machines included Seed Cleaner/Grader, Rabi Drill, Cultivator Drill, Dry sowing/Runner Drill, Rota Drill, Thresher, Wheat straw Chopper Drill, Rota Drill, Thresher, mobile Bhoosa Baler, Seed Delinter, Seed Treater, Kharif Drill, Precision Planter, Cotton Ridge with Fertilizer, Bed and Furrow shaper planter, Rotary Slasher, Root Digger, Intercultural Toolbar, Sugarcane Ridger, Sugarcane planter, Stubble Shaver, Axial Flow Pump, Sprinkle Gun, Vegetable Ridger, Potato Planter, Rotary Potato Digger, Post hole digger, Fruit Picker, Potato Digger Shaker, Mango Hot water treatment plant, Vegetable nursery transplanter, Maize Sheller, Self Leveling Boom Sprayer, Orchard Sprayer, Fertilizer Broadcaster, Fodder Cutter, Fodder Chopper, Mango pruner and some others.

The institute is providing industrial extension service to the local agricultural machinery manufactures for production of standardized and quality machinery.

AMRI also imparts technical guidance to the farmers for proper selection, operation and maintenance of agricultural machinery and equipment.

AMRI has developed nearly 130 cost effective agriculture machines so far since its inception from 1978.