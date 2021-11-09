UrduPoint.com

An Exit Lane To Be Dedicated For Emergency Vehicles At All Toll Plazas: IG NHMP

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 01:51 PM

An exit lane to be dedicated for emergency vehicles at all toll plazas: IG NHMP

Inspector General (IG) National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Inam Ghani on Tuesday said an exit lane should be dedicated for emergency vehicles at all toll plazas and the same should be kept free in any case for ambulances movement without any hassle

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Inspector General (IG) National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Inam Ghani on Tuesday said an exit lane should be dedicated for emergency vehicles at all toll plazas and the same should be kept free in any case for ambulances movement without any hassle.

Chairing first high-level operation meeting, the IG issued directions that patrolling on motorways and highways should be made more purposeful, meaningful and effective besides ensuring 100 percent lane discipline, said a news release.

The IG directed that entry of goods overloaded vehicles should be restricted on motorways. Ticket making is not our priority but strict action would be taken against violators.� Adherence regarding rules pertaining to Lane Discipline, Lane straddling, Seat Belt, Use of mobile Phone and helmet should be firm on both motorways and highways.

All resources should be optimally utilized to reduce accident ration and prevention of crimes.

The IG directed all the participants to abide by rules for traveling on the motorways. Theft of fences on motorways and arsonists around motorways should be dealt severely, he added.

In addition, strict legal action would be taken against the fleeing violators and driving licenses of such violators would be suspend from the National Driving License Repository.

Overloading in Public Service Vehicles should be dealt with zero tolerance. Strict action would be taken against violators of lane discipline. Zonal Commanders and Sector Commanders were directed to ensure safety of commuters plying on highways and motorways through surprise checking and monitoring in their respective jurisdictions all the time.

Related Topics

Accident Police Motorway Mobile Vehicles Same All From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini visits French Pavilio ..

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini visits French Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

3 minutes ago
 Sajal Aly says her life got better after marriage ..

Sajal Aly says her life got better after marriage with Ahad Raza Mir

8 minutes ago
 As many as 23 million people marching towards star ..

As many as 23 million people marching towards starvation in Afghanistan: WFP

46 minutes ago
 Peace talks with TTP important keeping in view geo ..

Peace talks with TTP important keeping in view geo-political situation: Ziaullah ..

45 minutes ago
 DPR Foreign Minister Says Kiev Seized Staromarievk ..

DPR Foreign Minister Says Kiev Seized Staromarievka Settlement in Donbas Gray Zo ..

47 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 43 locally transmitted CO ..

Chinese mainland reports 43 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.