An exit lane to be dedicated for emergency vehicles at all toll plazas: IG NHMP

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Inspector General (IG) National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Inam Ghani on Tuesday said an exit lane should be dedicated for emergency vehicles at all toll plazas and the same should be kept free in any case for ambulances movement without any hassle.

Chairing first high-level operation meeting, the IG issued directions that patrolling on motorways and highways should be made more purposeful, meaningful and effective besides ensuring 100 percent lane discipline, said a news release.

The IG directed that entry of goods overloaded vehicles should be restricted on motorways. Ticket making is not our priority but strict action would be taken against violators.� Adherence regarding rules pertaining to Lane Discipline, Lane straddling, Seat Belt, Use of mobile Phone and helmet should be firm on both motorways and highways.

All resources should be optimally utilized to reduce accident ration and prevention of crimes.

The IG directed all the participants to abide by rules for traveling on the motorways. Theft of fences on motorways and arsonists around motorways should be dealt severely, he added.

In addition, strict legal action would be taken against the fleeing violators and driving licenses of such violators would be suspend from the National Driving License Repository.

Overloading in Public Service Vehicles should be dealt with zero tolerance. Strict action would be taken against violators of lane discipline. Zonal Commanders and Sector Commanders were directed to ensure safety of commuters plying on highways and motorways through surprise checking and monitoring in their respective jurisdictions all the time.