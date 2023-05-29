UrduPoint.com

ANF Arrest 11 Drug Peddlers, Recover Huge Quantity Of Drugs

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ANF arrest 11 drug peddlers, recover huge quantity of drugs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting operations in different areas across the country, arrested 11 accused including two women and recovered 170 kg of drugs from their possession, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.

He said that in an operation near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza, one kg of heroin was recovered from the possession of a drug smuggler, a resident of Khyber.

In another operation in E-11 Islamabad, 70 intoxicated tablets were recovered from the possession of an accused, resident of Lahore.

At Karachi International Airport, five kg of heroin was recovered from the possession of an Abu-Dhabi-bound female passenger, a resident of Karachi, going on flight no EY-201.

Near Karachi Super Highway, four kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of a female drug smuggler resident of Karachi.

The spokesman informed that a bid to smuggle drugs from Afghanistan to Pakistan was also foiled as ANF and Frontier Corps (FC) managed to recover 111 kg hashish from the possession of five accused residents of Khyber, rounded up at Pak-Afghan Border check post.

The ANF at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar, 7640 intoxicated tablets were recovered from the possession of a London-bound passenger, resident of Birmingham, going on flight no EK-637.

About 49 kg of hashish was recovered from an abandoned house near the Quetta-Kuchlak bypass.

Cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Afghanistan Islamabad Peshawar Motorway Drugs Birmingham Border Women Post From Airport

Recent Stories

Aldar announces acquisition of Basatin

Aldar announces acquisition of Basatin

22 minutes ago
 Punjab govt forms committee to probe PTI's allegat ..

Punjab govt forms committee to probe PTI's allegation of mistreatment of women p ..

50 minutes ago
 Dar avoids tough questions about recovery of natio ..

Dar avoids tough questions about recovery of national economy

2 hours ago
 Info Minister asks PTI chief to apologize to natio ..

Info Minister asks PTI chief to apologize to nation over violence

2 hours ago
 SC hears ECP's review petition against May 14 elec ..

SC hears ECP's review petition against May 14 elections

3 hours ago
 EGA brings innovative behavioural safety programme ..

EGA brings innovative behavioural safety programme to region to progress journey ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.