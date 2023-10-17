Open Menu

ANF Arrests 11 For Operating Online Drug Trafficking Network

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2023 | 12:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested 11 accused, members of a gang allegedly operating a drug trafficking network through online shopping platforms.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, a total of 11 accused were arrested while 33 parcels had been recovered from the possession of the arrested persons.

The ANF spokesman informed that the recovered drugs included 53.7 kg hashish, 1.6 kg Ice drug and 1.2 kg opium.

The investigation revealed that the network involved in drug smuggling through online shopping platforms was spread across the country.

The spokesman further revealed that the gang had registered their companies on online shopping platforms and supplied drugs to their consumers.

Meanwhile, further investigation is underway to nab their accomplice, he added.

