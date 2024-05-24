Open Menu

ANF Foils Bid To Smuggle Huge Quantity Of Ice Abroad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2024 | 01:00 PM

ANF foils bid to smuggle huge quantity of ice abroad

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting an intelligence-based operation at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore managed to foil a bid to smuggle huge quantities of ice abroad through cargo.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ice was being smuggled to Sharjah by absorbing it in clothes.

Two suspects, residents of Lahore, who booked the cargo, were also arrested during the operation.

The consignment was sent to a laboratory to separate ice from the fabric. After the laboratory test, the exact amount of ice would be determined, he added.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigation is under process.

