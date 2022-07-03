UrduPoint.com

ANF Foils Two Bids To Smuggle Heroin Abroad; Recovers Over Five Kg Heroin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2022 | 01:40 PM

ANF foils two bids to smuggle heroin abroad; recovers over five kg heroin

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted operations on Sunday and managed to foil two bids to smuggle heroin abroad, recovering over five kg heroin besides netting three accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF acting on a tip-off conducted an operation at entry gate of Islamabad International Airport and foiled a bid to smuggle heroin abroad.

ANF managed to recover 2,600 grams heroin and netted three accused namely Jorge Masih with 2,600 grams heroin which was tactfully concealed in his trolley bag.

On the pointation of the arrested accused, two other persons namely Ilyas Masih and Rizwan Masih were also sent behind the bars who confessed to smuggling heroin abroad in the past.

In another operation, ANF Islamabad and ANF Intelligence conducted a raid at an office of a private courier company in Islamabad and foiled a bid to smuggle 2,770 grams heroin to the United Kingdom (UK) through courier service.

Heroin was tactfully concealed in ladies suits and the parcel was booked by a person namely Liaquat Ali, resident of Sialkot for Tariq Mehmood at UK address.

Separate cases have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are underway.

