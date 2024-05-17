ANF Recovers 133 Kg Drugs In Five Operations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 01:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover 133 kg drugs and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.
He informed that 65 kg hashish was recovered from Pisni Gwadar while 36 kg hashish and 2.
2 kg opium were recovered from Khushab and two accused were arrested.
18 kg hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up near GT Road, Attock.
In another raid, 12 kg hashish was recovered from a drug smuggler arrested near Sabi Road Quetta.
215 grams Ice was recovered from NADRA Chowk Torkham area.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level
Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast
SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024
Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast
SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020
Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition
Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target
Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arrests
Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea
'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer suspected of PM shooting
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown against criminals continue,11 suspects arrested; bikes, phones, weapons recovered1 minute ago
-
Khawaja asks for enhanced security measures within premises of National Assembly1 minute ago
-
CM directs IG to recover stolen idols, other goods from Ramapir Temple11 minutes ago
-
Experts on World Hypertension Day stress awareness for healthy lifestyle, exercise11 minutes ago
-
“Suthra Punjab Program” underway successfully :DC11 minutes ago
-
Another 92 meters disconnected on gas theft, Rs 2 mln fine imposed11 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 238,900 cusecs water21 minutes ago
-
CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level41 minutes ago
-
Two killed41 minutes ago
-
Problems of merged areas' police being solved on priority basis: IGP1 hour ago
-
Flags of Pakistan, Azad Kashmir hoisted in dignified ceremony at Kohala bridge2 hours ago
-
Japan important development partner of Pakistan: Tarar2 hours ago