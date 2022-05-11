UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 144kg Narcotics Near Arbab Niaz Stadium

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2022 | 12:43 PM

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) here on Wednesday recovered 144kg narcotics from a car and arrested the smuggler involved near Arbab Niaz Stadium

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) here on Wednesday recovered 144kg narcotics from a car and arrested the smuggler involved near Arbab Niaz Stadium.

ANF Spokesman said during an action at Eid Gah Road near Arbab Niaz Stadium a car was intercepted and a large quantity of narcotics including 132 kg hashish and 12 kg opium were recovered from its secret cavities.

The man driving the car, identified as Shahid Khan, resident of Charsadda district was taken into custody and a case under narcotics act was registered against him.

