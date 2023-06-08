ANF recovers 37 kg drugs in four operations; arrests two

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in their ongoing operations against drug smugglers conducted raids in different areas and managed to recover over 37 kg of drugs besides netting two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.

He informed that in an operation at a private courier company office here, ANF recovered 50 grams of weed, being sent to the UK. The parcel was booked by an accused resident of Jhelum.

In another operation at Multan Airport, 986 grams of charras were recovered from the possession of a Dubai-bound passenger, a resident of North Waziristan, going through flight no PK-221.

In the third operation, 129 litres of prohibited chemical was recovered from Toba Achakzai, Qilla Abdullah area.

In the fourth operation conducted in a deserted Mazani area in Gwadar, 36 kg charras concealed under bushes were recovered.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he said.