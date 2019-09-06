ANF seizes 2077 kg drugs in 25 operations

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 2077 kg narcotics valuing Rs 3.75 billion in international market, arrested 40 culprits including five ladies and impounded 13 vehicles while conducting 24 counter-narcotic strikes

According to ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised of 773.86 kg Hashish, 72.35 kg Heroin, 357.8 kg Opium, 864 kg Bhang, 2.79 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 50 gram Cocaine and 6.4 kg Suspected Chemical.

As per details, ANF Quetta conducted an intelligence based operation at general area of Killi Nowrak Suleman Khel, Tehsil Gulistan, District Qilla Abdullah and recovered 691 kg Hashish.

ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused namely Whaeed Asghar Khan Alias resident of Attcok and recovered 1.050 kg Hashish. In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a car near Chungi No. 26 Bus Stop, Islamabad and recovered 15 kg Heroin. Three persons onboard namely Pervaiz resident of Khyber Agency, Hanzala Bacha and Syed Muhammad Ali both residents of Peshawar were arrested during the operation. In third operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a truck near Haji Shah Bus Stop, GT Road, Attock and recovered 28 kg Opium from secret cavities of the vehicle. A person onboard namely Gul Muhammad resident of Swabi was arrested during the operation. In fourth operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested five family members including two ladies namely Abid Manzoor, Amroz Bibi, Kiran Abid, Muhammad Faizan and Ehsan Farooq, all residents of Mirpur, Azad Kashmir at Islamabad International Airport. During search of their luggage, ANF Airport team founded 17 kg Heroin from their personal possession and travelling bags.

ANF Lahore intercepted a truck near Sher Shah Toll Plaza, Multan and recovered 12 kg Hashish from secret cavities of the vehicle. Two persons onboard namely Sabit Ullah and Tehseen Ullah both residents of Khyber Agency were arrested on the spot. In another operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a car near Main Motorway Toll Plaza, Faisalabad and recoverd 1.7 kg Hashish from secret cavities of the vehicle. Two persons onboard namely Tasleem & Izzat Ullah both resident of Khyber Agency was arrested during the operation. In third operation, ANF Lahore raided at Adnan Motors Work Shop near General Bus Stand, DG Khan, intercepted a mini truck and recovered 864 kg crushed bhang from secret cavities of the vehicle. Four persons onboard identified as Muhammad Yar, Javed Iqbal both residents of Sargodha and Muhammad Dilshad, Ali Raza both resident of DG Khan were arrested during the operation. In fourth operation, ANF Lahore arrested an accused namely Muhammad Saleem resident of DG Khan at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and recovered 1.8 kg Methamphetamine (Ice) which was concealed in his bag. In fifth operation, ANF Lahore arrested an accused namely Said Mehmood resident of Gujrat at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and recovered 1.360 kg Heroin which was concealed in his bag. In sixth operation, ANF Lahore raided at General Bus Stand, Mianwali, arrested three accused namely Bashir Ahmed, Kosar Parveen and Manzooran Bibi, all residents of Sargodha and recovered 24 kg Hashish. In seventh operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a motorcycle near Beacon House School System, Lal Chowk, Askari Bypass Road, Multan and recovered two kg Hashish from personal possession of the two accused persons identified as Muhammad Rizwan and Ahmed Hassan, residents of Multan.

ANF Peshawar in collaboration with FC (North) intercepted a car near Bagyarhi CP Check Post and recovered 4.8 kg Hashish. A person onboard namely Ghalib resident of District Khyber was arrested during the operation. In another operation, ANF Peshawar intercepted a car near Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar and recovered 12 kg Heroin, beneath the rear seat of the vehicle. Resultantly an accused namely Saddam Shah resident of Kohat was arrested on the spot. In third operation, ANF Peshawar in collaboration with FC Khyber Rifles, intercepted a Suzuki Mehran car near Ali Masjid, District Khyber and recovered five kg Heroin. A person onboard namely Iqrar Khan resident of Khyber Agency was arrested. In fourth operation, ANF Peshawar arrested an accused person namely Janaan resident of Khbyer Agency and recovered 995 grams Heroin. In fifth operation, ANF Peshawar intercepted a car near Shin Qamar Check Post. During search of the vehicle 8.4 Kg Hashish was recovered. Resultantly a person on board namely Hazrat Umar resident of District Khyber was arrested during the operation. In sixth operation, ANF Peshawar in collaboration with FC Khyber Rifles intercepted a car near Bagyari Check Post, Jamrud, District Khyber and recovered 20.910 Kg Hashish and 6.4 Kg suspected chemical from trunk of the vehicle. A person onboard namely Taj Wali resident of District Khyber was arrested during the operation. In seventh operation, ANF Peshawar in collaboration with FC Khyber Rifles intercepted a car near Bagyari Check Post, Jamrud, District Khyber and recovered four kg Heroin. Resultantly an accused namely Saif Ullah resident of District Khyber was arrested on the spot. In eighth operation, ANF Peshawar arrested two accused persons namely Sirbuland and Hikman Khan both resident of District Khyber and recovered six kg Hashish from their personal possession. Both were arrested near Bagyari Check Post, District Khyber. In ninth operation, ANF Peshawar in collaboration with FC (North) intercepted a car near Bagyari Check Post, District Khyber and recovered nine kg Heroin. Resultantly an accused namely Zakir Ullah resident of District Khyber was arrested on the spot.

ANF Karachi intercepted Netherland bound five containers at QICT Karachi and recovered eight kg Heroin and 12 cartons of Ketamine from one container. In follow-up of case ANF arrested an accused namely Zakria Saeed resident of Lahore. In another operation, ANF Karachi conducted a raid near Shell Petrol Pump, Bilal Chowrangi, Karachi and recovered two kg Hashish and 50 grams Cocaine from personal possession of the two arrested accused namely Muhammad Naseer resident of Karachi and a lady accomplice namely Naseem Bibi resident of Kasoor. In third operation, ANF Karachi intercepted a container at South Asia Port Terminal, Karachi and recovered 329 kg Opium which was concealed in 658 tins of Grease. In follow-up of case ANF Karachi arrested an accused namely Rizwan Ullah resident of South Waziristan. In fourth operation, ANF Karachi arrested an accused person namely Muhammad Tayyab Ullah resident of Charsadda at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi and recovered 990 grams Methamphetamine (Ice) which was concealed in his trolley bag.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 while further investigations are underway.