ANF seizes 591.799 kg drugs in nine operations; arrests 12

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 591.799 kg narcotics worth US $ 17.970 million in international market, arrested 12 culprits including a lady and impounded six vehicles, in conducting nine counter-narcotic strikes.

According to an ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised of 398.4 kg Opium, 178.255 kg Hashish and 15.144 kg Heroin.

ANF Quetta intercepted a pickup at Lak Pass Toll Plaza, Quetta and recovered 10 kg Hashish during search of the vehicle.

A person onboard namely Syed Dad Shah r/o Mastung was arrested during the operation while in another operation, ANF Quetta conducted an intelligence based raid at Sohrab Lop general area of Teshil Mashkil, District Washuk and recovered 398.400 kg Opium from the place.

ANF Rawalpindi raided at Village Manga, Tehsil Murree, District Rawalpindi and arrested two accused persons namely Muhammad Faisal Abbassi and Muhammad Arslan Abbassi both r/o Rawalpindi and recovered 20.250 kg Hashish and 15.750 kg Hashish (total 36 kg Hashish) respectively from their personal possession.

In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi conducted a raid at house of Muhmmad Nouman Abbassi located at Village Manga, Teshil Murree, District Rawalpindi and recovered 84.375 kg Hashish, a SMG alongwith two magazines & 204 Rounds, a 30 bore pistol alongwith two magazines and 110 rounds from the house. Furthermore, four cars were also seized which were parked in the house.

In addition, 5.625 kg hashish and 24 grams heroin were also recovered from secret cavities of a dumper which was parked in the house.

As a result, four accused persons namely Muhammad Nouman r/o Rawalpindi, Ghulam Rasool r/o Mansehra, Imran Khan and Zahid Khan both r/o Peshawar were arrested on the spot.

In third operation, ANF Rawalpindi raided at a house of Muhammad Faizan Abbasi located at village Mang, Tehsil Murree, District Rawalpindi and recovered 39.375 kg Hashish.

Two accused namely Muhammad Rashid and a lady accomplice namely Sehrish Faizan both r/o Rawalpindi were arrested on the spot.

During operation, an accused namely Muhammad Faizan Abbassi opened fire on ANF team as a result of which Naik Muhammad Akbar received serious injuries and later embraced Shahadat at Akbar Niaz Hospital Murree. The accused managed to escape from the scene.

Acting on a tip off, ANF Peshawar in collaboration with FC KP North arrested an accused namely Palam Khan r/o Tehsil & District Khyber and recovered 4.8 kg Hashish from his personal possession.

He was arrested at Baghiari Check Post. In another Intelligence based operation, ANF Peshawar conducted a raid near Shaheed Park K.K.H Road Mansehra and recovered 1.200 kg Hashish from an arrested accused namely Hammad Ahmad r/o Mansehra.

In third operation, ANF Peshawar intercepted a car near Tamab Police Check Post, G.T Road, Peshawar and recovered 1.2 kg Hashish from the vehicle.

A person onboard Mubashir Irfan r/o Islamabad was arrested during the operation.

ANF Karachi an in intelligence based operation, intercepted a Sharjah (UAE) bound container at Qasim International Container Terminal (Port Qasim) Karachi and recovered 15.120 kg Heroin which was kept in 56x Foot Mates. The container was booked by Muhammad Mushtaq.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.