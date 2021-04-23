UrduPoint.com
ANF Seizes 82 Kg Drugs In Multan

Fri 23rd April 2021 | 03:10 PM

ANF seizes 82 kg drugs in multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in a second big action in the current month, recovered 82 kg narcotics from three accused on Friday.

The official sources said, measure was taken near Askari by-pass where the drugs was seized from an auto rickshaw.

Two accused identified as Muhammed Aslam and Umar Gul were taken into custody by the ANF police.

The seized drugs is stated to have value of millions of rupees in the global market. Further investigation is underway.

