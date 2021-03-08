UrduPoint.com
ANF Seizes 9497.063 Kg Drugs Worth US $283.307 Mln

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has so far seized around 9497.063 kilograms narcotics worth US $ 283.307 million in various operations it conducted throughout the country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has so far seized around 9497.063 kilograms narcotics worth US $ 283.307 million in various operations it conducted throughout the country.

According to official data available with APP, the ANF held as many as 2698.085 kg narcotics worth US $ 87.

716 million (as per international market value), arrested 24 culprits including two women and impounded 13 vehicles while conducting 23 counter-narcotics strikes during the current month so far.

In February, ANF teams seized 4358.381 kg narcotics valuing US $ 122.752 million, apprehended 45 culprits including a female and impounded 21 vehicles in 45 crackdowns across the country.

Similarly in the month of January, the ANF seized 2440.596 kg narcotics amounting to US $ 73.235 million, nabbed 22 culprits including a lady and impounded nine vehicles in 22 operations.

