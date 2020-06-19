ANF seizes contraband, driver arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force has arrested a drug pusher and recovered narcotics from his possession in Minawali police limits.

ANF authorities said on Friday that on getting information, the team of Anti Narcotics Force had started checking the vehicles at MMA road near Head Pakka and stopped the suspected truck (TKF-056).

After searching the secret parts of the truck, the team had recovered 408 kg hash and 48 kg opium from the vehicle.

ANF had arrested the accused truck driver and impounded the vehicle.

Further investigations were underway.