ANF seizes heroin, arrests two accused in Karachi

(@imziishan)

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh Clifton Police Station intercepted a motorbike at Netty Jetty Bridge near Keamari and arrested an accused after recovery of 2 kg heroin from his possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh Clifton Police Station intercepted a motorbike at Netty Jetty Bridge near Keamari and arrested an accused after recovery of 2 kg heroin from his possession.

An official told on Tuesday that on information of the arrested accused a raid was also conducted at a house in Defence area of the metropolis.

The ANF officials during the raid recovered 5 kg heroin concealed in two vehicles and arrested an accused.

A case has been registered and further investigations were underway.