ANF Sizes 2285 Kg Drugs Valuing US168 Mln Dollars, Arrests 30 Peddlers

Mon 06th December 2021 | 04:03 PM

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) had seized 2285.04 kg narcotics valuing US$ 168.539 million internationally, arrested 30 drug pushers, and impounded 15 vehicles during 33 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country

According to a spokesperson the seized drugs comprised 113.88 Kg heroin, 2076.85 Kg hashish, 79.85 Kg opium, 10 Kg amphetamine, 4.25 Kg methamphetamine (Ice), 1210 valium Tablets ( 0.210 Kg).

In Balochistan, the force had recovered 652 Kg drugs in 1 operation. The seized drugs comprised 652 Kg hashish.

The force in Punjab had recovered 10.885 Kg drugs in 2 operations while arresting 3 accused. The seized drugs comprised 10.885 Kg Heroin.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the ANF had recovered 315.83 Kg drugs in 14 operations while arrested 10 accused including 1 woman and 2 Afghan nationals and impounded 4 vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 63.88 Kg heroin, 226.95 Kg hashish, 15 Kg opium, and 10 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

The Anti-Narcotics Force in Sindh Province had recovered 1146.03 Kg drugs in 7 operations while arresting 5 accused and impounding 3 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 0.270 Kg heroin, 1128.05 Kg hashish, 13.500 Kg opium, 4 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), and 1210 Valium Tablets (0.210 Kg).

The force had also recovered 160.295 Kg drugs in 9 operations and arrested 12 accused including 1 woman, and captured 8 vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 38.845 Kg heroin, 69.850 Kg hashish, 51.35 Kg Opium, and 0.250 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

The cases have been registered at respective ANF police stations under CNS Act 1997 and investigations are under process.

