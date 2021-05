SHEIKHUPURA, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Chairman Zakat Committee and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Anees Jabbar Khan passed away here on Saturday night.

Anees Khan was suffering from kidney disease.

His funeral prayer will be held on Sunday at Company Bagh,Sheikhupura at 10 a.m.